Top 6 Artists Who Won The Most Number Of Grammys In A Single Night

The Grammy Awards, presented by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in the US, are highly prestigious awards in the music industry. These awards recognise exceptional accomplishments in the music industry and are presented to artists, composers, lyricists and others for their exceptional contributions to the field. While winning a Grammy is considered a great honour for musicians, there are some artists who have even won multiple awards in one night! Here we have rounded up a list of all the artists who have a record of Grammy awards in a single night.

Michael Jackson:

(Pic credit: Reuters)

Michael Jackson is a legendary singer who is still revered as the King of Pop. His talent and impact have earned him widespread respect. In 1984, he made history by winning a total of 8 Grammy Awards in one night, solidifying his status as a musical icon.

Santana:

(Pic credit: Reuters)

Carlos Santana is the leader of the band named after him, Santana. In 2000, the band won 8 Grammy Awards, tying Michael Jackson's record for the most wins in a single night.

Beyoncé:

(Pic credit: Reuters)

Of course, we have this queen here to represent feminine power in the music industry. Beyoncé got 6 Grammy awards back in 2010 in a single night. On Sunday, she won 4 Grammy awards Sunday night for her album RENAISSANCE — bringing her career total to 32. She, therefore, surpassed the previous record holder, the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 awards.

Bruno Mars:

(Pic credit: Reuters)

Bruno Mars is a highly successful artist in the music industry and in 2018, he won a total of 6 Grammy Awards. This is a remarkable accomplishment and he deserves recognition for this amazing record.

Adele:

(Pic credit: Reuters)

In 2012, Adele won a total of 6 Grammy Awards in one night. She is here standing as a symbol of female empowerment in music. On Sunday, Adele won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Easy on Me. The award was contested among other nominees including Bad Bunny's Moscow Mule, Doja Cat's Woman, Harry Styles' As It Was, Lizzo's About Damn Time, and Steve Lacy's Bad Habit.

Billie Eilish:

(Pic credit: Reuters)

At the 2020 Grammys, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, who co-wrote and produced her album, emerged as the biggest winners, collecting five awards. Along with winning Best Pop Vocal Album, they also took home the four major categories of Album, Record and Song of the Year, and Best New Artist, which are considered the most prestigious honors in the industry. Billie Eilish, at 18 years old, became the youngest solo artist to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.