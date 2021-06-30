The film has been directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Read on to know more about the same.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited film Toofan's trailer is out and about. In this sports drama, the actor will be seen playing a role of a thug turned boxer who struggles to fight the ups and downs in his life.

Toofan also stars actress Mrunal Thakur who is essaying the role of Farhan aka Ajju Bhai's love interest. Apart from the duo, this film also stars Paresh Rawal and has been directed by none other than the ace filmmaker Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra.

Farhan Akhtar shared the trailer on his official social media account. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Toofaan Trailer... The storm has arrived, are you ready? #ToofaanTrailer out now. Releases worldwide on 16th July on @primevideoin"

The film is set to release on OTT platform Amazon prime Video on July 16. However, the film was supposed to release way before, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was getting delayed.

Meanwhile, Farhan all through this kept on sharing a few glimpses of himself playing the sport. taking to his Insta handle, the actor had once posted saying:

"I hated drills. To wake up at 5am and think about that monster of a drill session waiting for me was, at times, good enough reason to make some random excuse and just stay in bed..!! But @drewnealpt got me to respect the discipline and with time I realised how much it helped in evolving my overall skills as a boxer. To quote the legendary Cus D'amato "Discipline is doing what you hate but doing it like you love it." I guess that's the mantra for improvement in any aspect of life, right? Thank you for the valuable lesson @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster #ToofaanUthega #21stMay #ToofaanOnPrime"

