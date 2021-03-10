Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra announced the release date of Toofan starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur. The teaser of the film to release on March 12.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Toofan starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur is going to stream on an OTT platform, that is, Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan will be the second sports drama with Farhan after Bhaag Milka Bhaag. The makers of the film have finally revealed the release date of the highly anticipated film.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra announced that the film will release on May 21. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Toofaan hoon chhotey tera mausam bigaad doonga. Teaser out on 12th March at 12pm #ToofaanOnPrime

World premiere, May 21, @primevideoIN"

Toofan is based on the story of a goon from Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing. His struggle and triumphant comeback against all odds in life. In the film, Farhan will essay the role of a national level boxer named Shaurya Diwan.

Talking about the film Mehra in a statement, once said, "Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe."

Speaking about his collaboration with Farhan for the second time, he said, "After working with Farhan in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for 'Toofaan'. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely."

Ritesh Sidhwani, who is producing the film along with Farhan Akhtar, in a statement, said, "At Excel Entertainment, we always try to tell stories that touch the heart and soul of the audience. We consistently strive to develop new concepts which can entertain and enlighten the viewers."

Apart from Farhan and Mrunal, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar in a pivotal role. The teaser of the film will release on March 12.

