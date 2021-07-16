New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Toofaan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which was released at midnight on July 16, has managed to move numerous audiences with the cliche yet unique storyline. Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, in the film Farhan essays the role of Ajju Bhai, a local goon of Mumbai. Toofaan will take you on a journey of Ajju bhai from being goon to a renowned boxer Aziz Ali.

Toofaan is the second collaboration of Farhan with director Rakeysh Mehra after 2013's blockbuster Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Soon after the few hours of streaming, netizens took to their Twitter handle and started bombarding the microblogging site with their reviews.

Toofaan has received mixed reviews from netizens, some are calling the film "inspirational" while others are calling it "boring".

One of the users wrote, "#Toofaan is a perfect blend of Love Red heart, Relationship and Boxing Boxing glove. Wonderful performances by @FarOutAkhtar @mrunal0801 @SirPareshRawal and others. The film is capable to bring Toofan"

Whereas another criticised the storyline but praised the acting of actors including Farhan. The user wrote, "#Toofaan - A Watchable Sports drama which is so highly predictable & lacked the high points that a sports should has... Farhan Akthar did well & others did neat... The #Toofan isn't strong as it should be.."

Here have a look at netizens' reactions:

Talking about Farhan's experience in essaying this titular role, he was quoted saying in the Firstpost, "Neither I nor Rakeysh wanted to take a shortcut for that part of the film. If you're showing the journey of a person, then you have to go through the same journey at some level. Whatever weight you see on me in the film, I've put it on with great difficulty. I had three months to do that. So whatever I could get my hands on, I'd eat that. Honestly, it was fun only for the first 10 days. After that, you realise you don't need to eat so much (laughs). But yes, everyone else on set was having a feast. And I was sitting in the corner having broccoli and grilled chicken.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv