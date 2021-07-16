Toofaan Twitter Review: Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur-starrer has received mixed reviews from netizens, some are calling the film "inspirational" while others are calling it "boring".

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Toofaan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which was released at midnight on July 16, has managed to move numerous audiences with the cliche yet unique storyline. Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, in the film Farhan essays the role of Ajju Bhai, a local goon of Mumbai. Toofaan will take you on a journey of Ajju bhai from being goon to a renowned boxer Aziz Ali.

Toofaan is the second collaboration of Farhan with director Rakeysh Mehra after 2013's blockbuster Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Soon after the few hours of streaming, netizens took to their Twitter handle and started bombarding the microblogging site with their reviews.

Toofaan has received mixed reviews from netizens, some are calling the film "inspirational" while others are calling it "boring".

One of the users wrote, "#Toofaan is a perfect blend of Love Red heart, Relationship and Boxing Boxing glove. Wonderful performances by @FarOutAkhtar @mrunal0801 @SirPareshRawal and others. The film is capable to bring Toofan"

Whereas another criticised the storyline but praised the acting of actors including Farhan. The user wrote, "#Toofaan - A Watchable Sports drama which is so highly predictable & lacked the high points that a sports should has... Farhan Akthar did well & others did neat... The #Toofan isn't strong as it should be.."

Here have a look at netizens' reactions:

#Toofaan Disappointed.. This is a very cliché way of narrating a sports movie.. Very boring...🥲 Expected a different type of making... pic.twitter.com/UQpDDXqShV — NP (@Navaneeth264) July 15, 2021

WHAT . A . FILM



Definitely the best film I have seen in 2021 and one of the best sport-oriented films to come out from India! #Toofan pic.twitter.com/A0wvqVvGZi — Vaitheeshwar Prakash (@iam_Vaithy) July 15, 2021

#Toofan has a predictable story and clichéd narration with uninspiring music. Farhan Akhtar is a beast when it comes to his physique and performance, does his job pretty well alongside Paresh Rawal. The film just lacks a punch in its writing. Average! — 𝓕𝓲𝓵𝓶𝓼𝓷𝓾𝓽 (@ppwrites) July 15, 2021

Please watch @FarOutAkhtar new film Toofan ...what a dedication of farhan sir.

The true jem of bollywood.

Love you sir.🥰.Your hard work flash see in trailer.Keep sharing good vibes.

Wish the film should break allrecords.

😋Ek like to sir banta hai... 🥰#Toofan #FarhanAkhtar pic.twitter.com/zRAQxIcHnj — Supratim Mandal (@Suprati44994622) July 16, 2021

#Toofan Apart from farhan's powerful performance, this has nothing new to offer in this genre. A lengthy, cliched sports drama. Poor soundtrack too. Disappointing 🥱 pic.twitter.com/sGbBmfGtgd — Heisenberg (@mukiom16) July 15, 2021

#Toofaan - A Watchable Sports drama which is so highly predictable & lacked the high points that a sports should has.. Farhan Akthar did well & others did neat..

The #Toofan isn't strong as it should be.. https://t.co/CD5CyrlCxj pic.twitter.com/PFwTf0EKhz — Karthick Shivaraman (STAY SAFE😷) (@iskarthi_) July 15, 2021

#Toofaan [Hindi•PRIME•161m]



Thought I am going to see continuous boxing matches, but the drama in the sub plot kept me going. Solid effort from Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur was impressive. Superb performance from Paresh Rawal. Nothing new. Once watchable time pass sports drama pic.twitter.com/ufn3xOfBaB — VCD (@VCDtweets) July 16, 2021

Typical sports drama, offers nothing we haven't seen before but it has some soul to it. Can be watched for Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur's performances.

2.75/5#Toofaan pic.twitter.com/Gdo7gStVcr — Taruneswar (@Taruneswar9) July 15, 2021

Nothing special about toofaan. Almost predictable, cliché and lagging. Technically too not that gud. Personally can't compared to other boxing movies like MaryKom or Saala Khadoos. Anyway u can watch if you want something for weekend. waiting for #SarpattaParambarai . #Toofaan pic.twitter.com/Yd1GeuTSNu — Nidheesh Narayanan (@NidheeshNid3) July 15, 2021

Talking about Farhan's experience in essaying this titular role, he was quoted saying in the Firstpost, "Neither I nor Rakeysh wanted to take a shortcut for that part of the film. If you're showing the journey of a person, then you have to go through the same journey at some level. Whatever weight you see on me in the film, I've put it on with great difficulty. I had three months to do that. So whatever I could get my hands on, I'd eat that. Honestly, it was fun only for the first 10 days. After that, you realise you don't need to eat so much (laughs). But yes, everyone else on set was having a feast. And I was sitting in the corner having broccoli and grilled chicken.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv