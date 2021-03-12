Toofaan Teaser out: The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar, and will release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on May 21.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The highly-anticipated teaser of Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan is finally out. From the teaser, it looks like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial will offer a mixed bag of power-packed action in this sports drama. The two-minute-four-second long teaser begins with Farhan's action-packed scene and a powerful dialogue of Vijay Raaz that is surely stealing the show.

The teaser starts with Vijay Raaz saying, "Apna to kaam hi khauf ka hai.. aankh mein dekho to samne vala m**t dena chaiye." Paresh Rawal will be seen playing the role of Farhan's trainer in the film. From the teaser, it is evident that Farhan is set to bring back another power-packed performance just like his 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Farhan is doing the second project with Rakeysh Omprakash after the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The filmmaker and Rock On actor are returning for a project together after 7 long years. Rakeysh, in a statement, said, "Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe."

Earlier, the director of the film announced the release date of the upcoming sports drama. Rakeysh took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film Toofaan, captioning the post, "Toofaan hoon chhotey tera mausam bigaad doonga. Teaser out on 12th March at 12pm #ToofaanOnPrime. World premiere, May 21, @primevideoIN"

In the film, Farhan will play the role of Ajju Bhai, who is a local goon and is famous for his aggressive nature. However, he tries to make a change in his life and decides to choose his career in boxing. Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing the role of Farhan's girlfriend, who is a big support to Ajju Bhai (Farhan).

