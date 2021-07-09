New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Farhan Akhtar has shared glimpses of his training in a behind-the-scenes video from his upcoming Hindi-language sports drama film Toofaan. In the eight-minute-long video Farhan's journey from when he started prepping for the role in 2018 till he stepped into the sets is documented.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Farhan wrote: "It took about two years to bring the boxer persona to life. This wouldn't have been possible without the belief and support of this amazing team. Watch my boxing journey here."

It took about two years to bring the boxer persona to life. This wouldn't have been possible without the belief & support of this amazing team. Watch my boxing journey here.https://t.co/T5ccRHIlYu@excelmovies @PrimeVideoIN — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 9, 2021

In the beginning of the video Farhan can be heard saying "Boxing was absolutely an alien sport to me. My training first began with Drew Neal, who came in as my first boxing coach. Everyone has a natural fighting style. So it was important for Drew to first understand that in me,"

The actor trained for physical strength for 5-6 months before he was handed over to fight coordinator Darrell Foster. "We didn't train for a film, we trained to be a boxer" Farhan said.

His fight coordinator Foster travelled to India specially to teach Farhan how to take real punches. "Came almost 9,000 miles from home here in India to teach Farhan how to take a punch, not to fake a punch," Foster said. Summing up the whole experience of learning boxing for the film Farhan said "It's like playing chess with your entire body and fists."

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Toofaan is scheduled to release on 16 July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Farhan Akhtar as a national level boxer, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. Earlier, the film was announced to be released in 2020 itself. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the screening got delayed several times. The music for the film is composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Dub Sharma and Samuel–Akanksha. Lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar, D'Evil and Manoj Kumar Nath.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha