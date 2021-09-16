The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against businessman Raj Kundra.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Mumbai Police yesterday submitted the 1500-page supplementary charge sheet in the adult film case against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra along with the IT Head of his company Viaan Industries, Ryan Thorpe. The 1500-page charge sheet also details the evidence gathered by the Mumbai Police against two other wanted accused in the case, namely Yash Thakur and Sandeep Bakshi.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Shilpa Shetty, in her statement to the police, which was recorded in the charge sheet, said that she didn’t know what Raj Kundra was up to as she was too busy with her own work.

“Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware of the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to,” Shilpa Shetty as quoted by the Indian Express.

As per information shared by Mumbai police on Thursday, the 1500-page charge sheet contains the statements of 43 witnesses including Kundra's wife and actress Shilpa Shetty. The police in the charge sheet also reportedly claimed that Kundra used the Mumbai office of Viaan Industries for the day-to-day operations of the adult film racket.

The statements of actors Sherlyn Chopra, Sejal Shah, many models and employees of Kundra's company have been recorded in the charge sheet. Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. The racket was busted after a raid at a bungalow in Madh Island in February this year.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan