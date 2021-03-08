Tony Kakkar's 'Tera Suit' song out: In the 2 minutes 39-second long video, Jasmin and Aly were making sure to woo the fans with their lovely chemistry, and you just can't miss it | Watch

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Another favourite Jodi of Bigg Boss, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni were starred in singer Tony Kakkar's latest song Tera Suit. The much-awaited Holi special song was released today, and it surely splashed all the colours in it.

In the 2 minutes 39-second long video, Jasmin and Aly were making sure to woo the fans with their lovely chemistry. In the song, Jasmin is seen in different attires, and not to forget to mention, she was looking amazing in it. From the lilac dress to wide-leg pants, she donned it all in the song. On the other hand, Aly Goni was nailing every bit of the goofy character in the Tera Suit song.

In just a few hours of the release of the song, it has so far garnered 1,045,946 views, at the time of writing this article. Fans were impressed by the amazing chemistry of JasLy, and as the song was out, they bombarded the YouTube comment section with all the praises for the duo.

One of the users wrote, "Jasmin is killing in every outfits... Loved her expression, cuteness ...just Not getting over her."

Another user wrote, "So good to see everyone appreciating Jasmin’s performance she truly nailed it and stoled the whole song tony do more songs with her she’s amazing."

Yet another wrote, "Song is awesome... And jasmine has stole the song with her expressions and cuteness... She is looking so hot in every outfit and Aly and jasmin's chemistry was damn good.... I just loved this music video."

Well, this is not the first time when Tony Kakkar did a song featuring Bigg Boss contestants. Earlier, Tony starred Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in his song Shona Shona. It was also a hit number and has so far garnered 130,425,757 views, at the time of writing this article.

