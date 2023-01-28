'Tomorrow' Actor Lee Soo Hyuk Meets 'The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy At Dior's Show | See Pics

Lee Soo Hyuk is currently one of the rising stars in Korean cinema and has found a huge fan following with stellar performances in several shows. The Tomorrow actor took the internet by storm recently as he attended the Dior show at the Paris Fashion Week. He also met Queen Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and clicked a picture with her.

Lee Soo Hyuk shared several videos and pictures on his Instagram page.

Apart from Anya Taylor, Lee Soo Hyuk also met the rapper G-Dragon who is a member of BIGBANG.

Anya rose to fame after starring in Peaky Blinders. Then she starred in The Queen's Gambit in the lead role, which is one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

In 2022, she was seen in The Menu and Amsterdam in the lead role. Anya will be seen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and will voice Princess Peach's character. She will also star in Furiosa, which is a spin-off and a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Meanwhile, Lee Soo Hyuk gained a huge fan following after starring in Doom At Your Service in the supporting role. Meanwhile, he was last seen in the show' Tomorrow' which is streaming on Netflix.

Talking about Paris Fashion Week, several Korean actors and pop stars attended the event. BTS members J-hope and Jimin stole the show at Dior's event. Blackpink members were also present at the event.

Jisso attended Paris Fashion Week for Dior's show and stole all the limelight. Meanwhile, Jimin attended Louis Vuitton's show after he was announced as the brand ambassador of the brand. Got7's Jackson Wang attended the Louis Vuitton show as well.