Tom Holland's Spiderman 4 Officially In-Development, Confirms Marvel Head Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige has provided confirmation that a fourth installment of the Spider-Man series, featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, is presently in the works, which will likely excite fans of the superhero franchise.

According to Variety, Feige made the revelation during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "All I will say is that we have the story... We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now," Feige said about Holland's anticipated Spider-Man return.

The third film in the Spider-Man series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring Tom Holland, proved to be one of Marvel's most successful productions, as it became the first movie released during the pandemic to make over $1 billion globally.

While it remains uncertain whether Holland will team up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man in previous movies, both actors have indicated that they are keen to return to the franchise.

In the same interview, Feige announced that Deadpool 3 will be the initial R-rated feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will bring together Ryan Reynolds, who has been a key part of the franchise, with Emma Corrin, while Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine from the X-Men series.

"That's our first R-rated film... To have Hugh come back is incredible," Feige said. He was an associate producer on Jackman's original 'X-Men' film in 2000, so having the actor return as Wolverine and debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a "very full circle" for him.

Feige has also confirmed that the upcoming Blade movie, featuring Mahershala Ali, will begin filming this year. The project faced a setback when its original director Bassam Tariq departed in September 2022, but later Yann Demange was appointed as the director of the vampire-themed film.

