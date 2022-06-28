Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick Races Past USD 1 Billion At World Box Office

Tom Cruise’s latest action drama 'Top Gun: Maverick' has surpassed USD 1 billion worldwide, becoming only the second pandemic-era film to achieve this landmark feat. This is the very first time that Tom Cruise has hit this milestone in his 40-year-long career. Prior to this, 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', which collected USD 791 million worldwide in 2018, stood as Cruise's highest-grossing blockbuster of all time.

The overseas holds on this 36-years-later sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski have been nothing but short of stellar. The film just took 31 days to get to USD 1B with the total through Sunday at an estimated USD 1.006 billion worldwide, including domestic's estimated USD 521.7 million and USD 484.7 million from the international box office, as per Deadline.

After Tom's action drama achieved the feat, he took to his social media handle and shared his thoughts, "To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies."

To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you.



See you at the movies. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 27, 2022

According to Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick's performance is a testament to the work that Paramount's distribution and marketing teams put behind it, while Cruise himself deserves massive credit. The indefatigable star travelled to San Diego, Mexico City, Japan, Cannes, London and Seoul to promote the movie. After his Korea trip, he even made a pit stop at the CineEurope convention in Barcelona this past Wednesday (en route from Seoul to the set of the next Mission: Impossible), thanking the exhibition personally for its efforts.

To recap its journey, upon release in late May, 'Top Gun: Maverick' lit the fire with Cruise's biggest domestic and international debuts; and the following weekend wasn't swallowed up by the launch of Jurassic World Dominion, proving there's room for more than one mega-movie in the market, which comes as a piece of good news for everyone after the last two years of uncertainty.

(With ANI Inputs)