Tom Cruise Performs ‘The Biggest Stunt In Cinema History’ On Mission: Impossible 7 Sets; Watch Video

Tom Cruise has begun work on his upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible 7’. Taking to their social media account, the official account of the film shared a new behind-the-scenes video from the sets.

In the video, Tom Cruise can be seen jumping on a motorcycle off a cliff and turning it into a base jump. The caption of the video read, “Watch an extended behind-the-scenes look at the biggest stunt in cinema history. #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is in theatres July 2023.” Take a look at the BTS video from ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mission: Impossible (@missionimpossible)

In the video, Tom Cruise can be seen in over 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps. Writer and director Christopher McQuarrie’s voice from behind the camera can be heard saying, "This is far and away the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted. We’ve been working on this for years. We’re gonna shoot it in Norway, and it’s gonna be a motorcycle jump off a clip into a base jump. I’ve wanted to do it since I was a little kid. It all comes down to one thing: The audience."

On Monday, Tom Cruise took to his official social media account to share a video of himself thanking the audience for their love and support on his last release, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

“Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ parts one and two. I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick’,” Tom Cruise added.

“As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. I’m running out of altitude, so I’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies,” Tom Cruise concluded as saying, before being whisked away towards the ocean.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is slated to be released in theaters worldwide in June 2023.