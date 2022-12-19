Tom Cruise Jumps Out of Plane On New ‘Mission: Impossible’ Film Sets, Thanks Fans For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Success | Watch

Tom Cruise, who is still basking in the blockbuster success of his last release ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, took to his social media account to share a video of himself thanking fans for their support and love for the film. The actor, who was on the sets of his new ‘Mission: Impossible’, can be seen jumping out of the plane in the video.

In the one and a half minute video, Tom Cruise begins as saying, “Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” parts one and two,” Tom Cruise briefed his fans.

“I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick’,” the Hollywood star added. “As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. I’m running out of altitude, so I’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies,” Tom Cruise concluded as saying, before being whisked away towards the ocean.

The video also showed Christopher McQuarrie, who returns as the film's writer, director, and producer with 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’. Notably, McQuarrie also wrote “Top Gun: Maverick” along with producing the film with Tom Cruise and David Ellison.

Notably, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ is slated to be released in cinemas worldwide on July 14, 2023. The second part in the series, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two,’ is currently scheduled to be released globally on June 28, 2024.

‘Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning’ also stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt, in addition to Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Greg Tarzan Davis.