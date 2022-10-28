Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan Season 3’ Trailer OUT: When And Where To Watch John Krasinski Prevent ‘World War III’

Jack Ryan Season 3 will mark the return of John Krasinski in the titular role. (Image Credits: YouTube)

After a three year long hiatus, John Krasinski will be back in his CIA avatar and will be returning with an all-new season of his popular political action-thriller, ‘Jack Ryan’. On Thursday, the makers of the successful series released the trailer of ‘Jack Ryan 3’ on social media.

Based on the characters from author Tom Clancy’s fictional world "Ryanverse", the new season will focus yet again on CIA agent Jack Ryan being the unwavering hero and saving the world from another big conflict.

Taking to their social media account, Prime Video posted a trailer from the upcoming season ‘Jack Ryan 3’. “Agent Status: Rogue. #JackRyan arrives December 21 on @PrimeVideo,” read the caption of their Twitter post.

Watch:

Fans have been over the moon with the news of their favorite show returning for an all-new season. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, “Wonderful news & congratulations John. I love @michaeljkellyjr work & adding @realmichaelpena is like reaching for the top shelf liquor. Great show!” Another wrote, “Love the Jack Ryan series! Is it December yet? Can't wait for this season. Now that you have some time, get going on the Fantastic 4 movie you're not supposed to be staring in.”

John Krasinski will be reprising his role of Jack Ryan in the series, while Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly will join as recurring cast members in their roles of James Greer and Mike November, respectively.

‘Jack Ryan’ first season aired on August 31, 2018 with a total of eight episodes. The show then returned with an eight-episode second season a year later on October 31, 2019.

The makers renewed ‘Jack Ryan’ for a third season in 2019, but the season 3 suffered delays in its release and will be releasing after a gap of 3 years. Notably, ‘Jack Ryan’ was already renewed for a fourth season last year.

Written by Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland, Nolan Dunbar and Tom Clancy, ‘Jack Ryan Season 3’ will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from December 21, 2022.