New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Warner Bros. Pictures has released the trailer of the much-anticipated film 'Tom and Jerry', which is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2021. The 144-second trailer of the hybrid-live action and animated film shows the iconic cartoon characters reviving their decades-old rivalry in an upscale New York hotel on the eve of the 'wedding of the century'.

Jerry has taken up the residence in the iconic hotel, forcing the event planner to hire Tom to get rid of the mouse ahead of the wedding. Thus ensues the cat and mouse battle, which threatens to destroy both the wedding and event planner's career.

The film also stars Michael Pena, Chloe Grace, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong, and Colin Jost. Both Tom and Jerry will be voiced by William Hanna, the pair's long-time voice actor, along with three other voice actors -- Frank Welker, June Foray and Mel Blanx via archival recordings.

The film is scheduled to be released in the United States in 2021. The release was postponed following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the first theatrically-released film in 16 years to feature Tom and Jerry. The duo had last appeared in The Karate Guard.

The Tom and Jerry franchise was created in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. The plots of its shots usually centre on the cat and mouse's numerous attempts to have the best of each other. There are virtually no dialogues between the animated characters and the narrative is driven partly by complex scores and sound effects.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja