'Tolerated A Little Too Much': Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who made his acting debut with Ishaqzaade has opened up about the 'boycott' trends that have taken over social media platforms for a while.

While speaking about the same in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun said that Bollywood has made a mistake by being silent about it. "I think we made a mistake by being silent about it and that was our decency but people have started taking advantage of that. I think we made a mistake by thinking that 'our work will speak for ourselves'. You know you don't always need to get your hand d*rty but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made this a habit," he said.

The actor also believes that people from the industry need to come together and do something about it. "We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality."

People taking advantage of our silence Arjun Kapoor on Boycott Bollywood #ArjunKapoor #Boycottbollywood pic.twitter.com/UHIKKPDPnt — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) August 16, 2022

" When we do films that do good at the box office, then at that time people like us not because of our surnames but because of the film," he added.

Arjun claimed that people have been tossing mud on them for years now. He added, “On Friday morning, the spark in people, the euphoria for a new film, the excitement in people, and the shine of the industry is coming down."

"The people in the industry think their perception will change after the release of the film. However, it doesn’t happen," he mentioned.

Soon after the interview grabbed the attention of the audience, a hashtag Arjun Kapoor started trending on Twitter. People started trolling him for his remarks by sharing memes. A user wrote, "Arjun Kapoor is angry with the boycott culture and wants to give it back to the audience. In response he has decided to quit acting. No movie no boycott. Arjun Kapoor - 1 Public - 0."

Arjun Kapoor is angry with the boycott culture and wants to give it back to the audience. In response he has decided to quit acting.



No movie no boycott.



Arjun Kapoor - 1

Public - 0 — Ananya Rawat 🇮🇳 (@Ananyatweets__) August 16, 2022

Arjun Kapoor is angry on public of their boycott culture

Public be like 😂 pic.twitter.com/77DtzyGSba — Shubham Jain (@Shubham09273730) August 17, 2022

Arjun Kapoor who has failed to register many hits in his name was last seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The star cast of the movie also includes John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. The actor also has ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The Lady Killer’ on the list of his upcoming movies.