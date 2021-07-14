Both Ananya Birla and AR Rahman took to their respective social media handles to share the song's launch. Scroll down to watch the video and read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: AR Rahman and Ananya Birla's much-awaited Indian cheer song for Tokyo Olympics titled 'Hindustani Way' is out and about. Yes, the song's launch was announced by Rahman and Birla on their respective official social media handles.

Ananya Birla took to her Instagram account to share the news and wrote, "HINDUSTANI WAY OUT NOW across all platforms!! Sooo excited to share it with all of you! Link in bio! #Cheer4India @arrahman #hindustaniway"

Take a look at Ananya Birla's Insta post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananyabirla)

Meanwhile, AR Rahman shared a glimpse of the song on Instagram saying, "thalaivARR"

Check out AR Rahman's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Ananya has lent her voice to the song 'Hindustani Way' and Rahman has composed it. The song is a Hindi track with English vocals.

Talking about the song Rahman in a statement said, "All of us are really excited to have made this special song and hope our athletes can feel the entire nation rooting for them, the Hindustani way when they hear it. It was a pleasure working with Ananya on this project..."

Check out the 'Hindustani Way' song here:

Ananya added: "It is a true honour to write and sing a song to cheer our Indian Olympic contingent at Tokyo 2020. The grit and fortitude of the Indian Olympic team in the face of such a challenging year is inspiring. It was surreal to have had the opportunity to collaborate with my role model, AR sir on such a prestigious project, from whom I have learnt so much. We are here cheering, the Hindustani way!"

The music video is directed by Danny Mamik and Sahaan Hattangadi, and features Olympic archival footage from Atlanta (1996), Athens (2004), Beijing (2002, 2008), Rio (2016), London (2012) along with exclusive training footage of this year's contingent.

The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal