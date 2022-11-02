To Shah Rukh Khan, With Love: Bollywood’s Letters Of Love To 'Pathaan' Star On His 57th Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on November 2. To mark this special day, makers of his upcoming action spy thriller film ‘Pathaan’ released the trailer of the film.

Several Bollywood celebrities too took to social media to wish the megastar on his birthday. Filmmaker and close friend Farah Khan shared an unseen picture with SRK and wrote,

“Mine!! my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.. thank you for all that you are.”

Karan Johar penned a long note wishing the superstar on his birthday. In the caption, the ‘My Name Is Khan’ director wrote, “For he he is more than family and will always be the my fiercest Critic and my hugest inspiration … I owe my entire being to Adi and bhai…. And today I celebrate him and his extraordinary teaser of what I believe is going to be a juggernaut blockbuster! Hail the King !!! Because there isn’t and will never be another ! Love you Bhai.”

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story to wish Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “An inspiration and idol for me and millions like me. Wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk sir.”

Co-star Juhi Chawla wished the ‘Pathaan’ star and wrote, “A 100 trees for Shah Rukh Khan. Happy Birthday ShahRukh. May God Bless you and all the ones near and dear to you . Happiness and Love always , always , always. Juhi.”

Dia Mirza shared a magazine cover from the year 2000 featuring herself, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta. The caption read, “Happy Birthday Shah sir (lion, hug and heart emojis) I'd rather look at you than anything else-then, now and forever! Thank you for bringing so much joy to our lives. Thank you for being you. May this year be wonderful in every year."

Shilpa Shetty’s birthday story for Shah Rukh Khan read, “Happiest Birthday..to my first reel and real hero! Wishing you greaaaat health, even more success, and all the good things the kaaynaat has to offer, Pathaan Saab (hug, red heart and rainbow emoji).”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s next ‘Pathaan’ will release in theaters on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.