To Ranbir-Alia's Baby Girl: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Other B-Town Celebs' Congratulatory Messages

ALIA Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become proud parents as they welcomed the arrival of their first child on Sunday. Alia announced the arrival of her baby girl on Instagram. As soon as she shared this good news, celebrities started pouring in their congratulatory messages.

The post reads, "And in the best news of our lives. Our Baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love. Alia and Ranbir"

Shweta Bachhan commented, "Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always." Her Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations Alia & Ranbir. All my love, only love for your angel."

Whereas, Kapil Sharma gave a lot of love to the little princess and wrote, "Congratulations mummy papa. this is the best gift of god you guys r blessed with lots of love for little princess. god, bless your beautiful family."

Akshay Kumar commented, "Congratulations !!! @aliaabhatt , Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter.

Bless you all"

Anushka Sharma posted a sweet Instagram story and wrote, "Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl."