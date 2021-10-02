New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya on October 3rd. Ending all the ongoing rumours on her relationship status with her husband, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed that she will be separating from her husband.

Sharing a post on her Instagram, Samantha wrote, "To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part our ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths."

Samantha referred to his husband Naga Chaitnya as Chay and also mentioned that the decision of parting ways is mutual and they want to pursue their own paths now.

Se further wrote, "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

In the heartfelt note, Samantha described her bond with her husband as special and hopes for a long friendship. She further requested her fans to support her during this time and provide them with privacy.

"We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support," Samantha added.

Naga Chaitanya also posted the same note on his Instagram and informed about his separation from the actress. There were speculations earlier that Samantha and Chay might be separated due to their absence from each other's life. The couple was not getting spotted much and as per the reports, Samantha missed a dinner that was hosted by Chay's family.

Posted By: Ashita Singh