New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra, is hitting headlines ever since the actress dropped her surname from her social media profile. After the actress dropped her surname and her husband Nick Jonas' surname Jonas from her social media handle, various roumours about the couple's split surfaced online. However, the actress has now opened about the issue, and spilled the truth behind removing the surname.

While giving an interview to ET times, Priyanka talked about why she dropped her surname. She said, "I don't know. I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people. It's social media, guys. Just chill out."

However, to clear the air about the separation rumours, Priyanka uploaded goofy pictures with her husband Nick Jonas, after which all her fans sighed a breath of relief. Apart from the actress, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra also addressed Priyanka and Nick's separation rumours, Madhu told News18, "It's all rubbish, don't spread rumours."

Earlier, the actress was busy promoting her film ‘Matrix 4’, and now Priyanka attended the Matrix 4 premiere with Nick Jonas' parents.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, the actress took to her Instagram and uploaded mushy pictures with her husband Nick Jonas. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "So much to be grateful for. Friends, family... I love you, Nick Jonas. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating."

Priyanka met Nick at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Nick proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. The duo tied the knot in 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace.

While talking about Priyanka's wor front, then the actress will be seen in Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy, and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden. The drama series is helmed by Russo Brothers. Priyanka last appeared in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel. She will also be seen in Matrix 4.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen