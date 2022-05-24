New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: If you are a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan then this news is for you. For a very long time now, everyone's favourite Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben has been missing from the television screen. Popular sitcom's favourite character Daya Ben is being badly missed by the fans and the audience who is waiting for her return, here is some news for you all. Taarak Mehta makers are now all set to bring back Daya Ben's goofiness on screens.

TMKOC's producer Asit Kumarr Modi, in an interview with ETimes, confirmed that fans will get to see Dayaben soon in the show. He also revealed that there are plans of getting Dayaben back to screen this year only. “We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and the audience will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi," he said.

Asit however, did not confirm if they are bringing back Disha Vakani or some other in the character of Daya Jethalal Gada as they are not sure if Disha Vakani would want to return.

“I don’t know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Daya Ben. We still have a very good relationship with Disha Ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities. We all have our personal life, so I won’t be able to comment on that. Lekin joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Daya Ben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before," he added.

Meanwhile, let us inform you that, Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben of Taarak Mehta Show has been missing from the show from past 4 years after she took maternity leave and delivered a baby. The previous year, commenting on the same, Asit Modi had said that if Disha expresses her desire to quit, the show will find a new Dayaben. “The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya,” he had added.

Posted By: Ashita Singh