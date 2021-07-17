Aradhana also revealed that she has been addressed as 'she-male' because of her appearance. Since the actress has learned martial arts and is a fitness enthusiast, people always use to comment on her looks by saying that she looks 'Manly'

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running Indian sitcom and one of the most popular and loved shows. Actors working on the show have earned a lot of love from the audience for its family comedy. Recently, 'Splitsvilla 12' ex-contestant Aradhana Sharma joined 'TMKOC' cast. Aradhana Sharma, who plays the role of Deepti, a detective, has gained a lot of popularity. However, in an interview, Aradhana has revealed much horrifying truth about how she faced prejudice and the casting couch before getting her huge breakthrough.

While sharing her experience about an incident she said, "This is one of the most petrifying incidents in my life, when I was sexually harassed by a casting couch in Ranchi. She said, this happened four-five years ago, when I was studying in Pune, and got to know about an audition which was taking place in Ranchi".

"Since I was new in the modeling industry I had very little knowledge. During the audition, we were doing script reading in a room, when the person tried touching me in an inappropriate manner. All I could remember was pushing him opening the door and running away. I could not share this with anyone for a few days," she added.

During an interview with Times of India, Aradhana said that this incident of casting couch scared her so much that she became uncomfortable with her father too. The actress also talked about the difficulties she faced on her way to pursue a career in acting.



Aradhana said that she used to get judged on her looks earlier. While recalling such an incident she said, "I sent my portfolios to several casting agencies and one of them was looking for a 'beautiful lead' role. So I asked the casting agent to forward my portfolio and he said in his reply that, 'I have written beautiful here but you are not beautiful'.

Aradhana also revealed that she has been addressed as 'she-male' because of her appearance. Since the actress has learned martial arts and is a fitness enthusiast, people always use to comment on her looks by saying that she looks 'Manly'. Aradhana was earlier seen in Sony SAB's 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga' by the character of Sultana Tamanna.

