New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be filled with laughter, excitement, and entertainment as Kapil Sharma will welcome the ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank. The promo gives a sneak peek of the episode and reveals that Kapil had a hilarious encounter with Peyush Bansal, the co-founder, and CEO of Lenskart.

The promo begins with Kapil introducing Peyush to the audience along with 6 other members including- Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth).

In the video, it can also be seen that Kapil also talks about the estimated net worth of BharatPe and Lenskart. Talking to Peyush, Kapil says that the net worth of LensKart is Rs 37,500 crore. On which, Aman Gupta jokingly tells Kapil “Yeh Thoda pareshan hai. Aapne iski net worth thodi kam bata di"

With an astonighing face, Kapil replies, “Ye aapko kam lag rahi hai? Hum langot pehen ke himachal chale jaye"

Take a look at the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The comedian also talks to Vineeta Singh, the co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics. He said in Hindi, “Vineeta, your husband is a co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics too. If he comes home one night with a lipstick stain on his shirt, do you suspect him of cheating or do you wonder if he’s just been testing products?”

To which Vineeta laughed and replied, “I’d be angrier because Sugar’s lipsticks are transfer-proof, so whoever he was with was probably using a rival brand’s products.” Kapil, taken aback for a split-second, replied, “Okay, so you’ll be angry at the brand!”

The promo also shows the famous character, Kiku Sharda, hilariously asking Peyush for cash in exchange for a Lenskart voucher. Giving a reply to Sharda, Peyush offers his own glasses saying Kiku will look cool in those.

Shark Tank India is a platform where entrepreneurs pitch innovative ideas to the ‘sharks’, who then weigh the pros and cons of investing in that particular business. If a contentment's idea is liked and the pitch is successful, they walk away with the money they require, and if isn't then leave without getting the amount.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen