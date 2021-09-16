The Kapil Sharma Show: In the upcoming episode, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez appear on the show to promote their movie Bhoot Police. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The cast of Bhoot Police is all set to make their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony Tv has released the latest promo of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacquelin Fernandez as the guests.

In the promo, Kapil introduces the three actors and as the actors assembled on the stage, Kapil instantly asked Saif who is looking super dashing in white kurta and jeans and yellow sunglasses, "Ye jaundice waale chashme kaha se milte hai, sir?." The actor then broke into a fit of laughter with his co-actors and Archana Puran Singh.

Later, Kapil took a jibe at Jacqueline Fernandez for living, studying, and working from different countries. To which the actor responded with a burst of laughter and her co-actors joined her.

Kapil also mentioned Yami's honeymoon plans on the show and jokingly asked, " that he read somewhere that Yami and Aditya insisted on their family joined them for their honeymoon, Didn't anyone tell you that you don't take your family there, you go there to start a family?" To which Yami responded, "We placed the condition that everyone would go together.” Really? okay," said Saif as he poked fun at his character from the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Sharing the promo of the show Sony Tv captioned it, "#BhootPolice ki team ke saath honge @kapilsharma ke thahaake, Sapna ke chutkule aur Damodar ji ke lateefe! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!"

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the previous promo, Saif was seen joking about the fact that he has 4 children and he is terrified of expensive weddings. The actors shared several anecdotes from their daily lives on the show and laughed about it.

For the unversed, The latest episode of the Kapil Sharma show will air this Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. Bhoot Police was released on Disney+ Hotstar a few days ago. The movie features Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh