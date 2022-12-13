TJMM: Luv Ranjan Gets Fans Guessing Title Of Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor’s Next, BIG Announcement Tomorrow

TJMM: Luv Ranjan teased fans with the abbreviations of his upcoming film starring Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Luv Ranjan’s romantic-comedy film is yet to be officially titled. On Tuesday, Luv Ranjan took to his social media account to share the abbreviations of the upcoming film, ‘TJMM’.

Taking to his Instagram account, the official handle of the production house of the film, Luv Films shared a new poster of the film with a caption, “And the title is…… Guess Karo ???” Take a look here:

Fans were quick to start the guessing game on social media. One fan wrote ‘T & J Mohabbat Mein’. Another fan wrote, “Tum Jab Mujhe Mile’.

“Just look at the colours and vibe of the poster you all, That Spain in bg This makes me energized for this quirky romantic drama A fun film indeed!!,” wrote a fan while going ga-ga over the new poster of the film. “Is that T for Tinni and M for Mickey ??” guessed another fan.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the title of the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer will be released with a quirky video tomorrow, on December 14, 2022.

“Yes, the wait is finally over. Luv Ranjan will announce the title of his much-awaited film with a special quirky video on December 14. It's going to be a digital launch for this video, and the same will be played in multiplexes all across from December 16,” a report in Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

The report added, “It’s a quirky title and they want to announce it in their own way. It’s best to respect the secrecy.” The video will also be attached to ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ theatrical release on December 16, 2022.

‘TJMM’ is expected to release in theaters on Holi 2023. The film will mark the first time on screen pairing of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.