Titanic Overtakes Avatar 2 At Box Office, Becomes The Third Highest Grossing Film In Cinema History Yet Again

James Cameron’s films Titanic and Avatar: The Way Of Water seem to be competing with each other at the global box-office. Recently, Avatar 2 surpassed the collections of Titanic to become the third highest grossing film of all time in the history of world cinema, and came only behind Avatar and Avengers: End Game.

But with the recent re-release of Titanic on Valentine's Day, the 1997-film has surpassed Avatar 2 to become the third highest grossing film of all time once again.

According to a report in American daily news outlet Deadline, Titanic grossed $22.3 million at the global box office, while Avatar: The Way of Water minted $25.8 million in its ninth-weekend release. With this, Titanic is back to the third position on the all-time chart after reaching $2.217 billion worldwide.

Avatar 2 has so far collected $2.213 billion at the worldwide box office. The film reportedly needed to make $2 billion to break even and make profits, given its staggering budget.

In India, Avatar: The Way of Water released in six languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film became the highest grossing Hollywood film in India, but missed out on becoming the first Rs 400 crore Hollywood film.

Talking about the future of the Avatar film franchise, James Cameron spoke to Chris Wallace on his show and revealed already has a game plan going forward with Avatar 3. “It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we’ll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this and I’m gonna have to do these other sequels. I know what I’m going to be doing in the next six or seven years. The point is we’re going to be okay,” the filmmaker said on the show.