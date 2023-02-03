'Titanic': James Cameron Performs Experiment To Reveal If Jack Could Have Survived At The End | Watch

James Cameron's blockbuster movie Titanic is currently gearing up for its 25th anniversary on February 10. With this, Cameron is prepared to respond to the long-standing query from fans about whether Rose (Kate Winslet) could have fit Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) beside her on the floating door to prevent him from freezing to death.

The ace filmmaker is set to feature in Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron. The show will debut on February 5, only on National Geographic.

Now, on Thursday, Good Morning America posted a video where the Academy Award Winner could be seen answering questions by fans as he performs an experiment. James was ready with two stunt actors inside a water tank to set up the scene so he could determine whether two people could fit on the floating door. "@GMA FIRST LOOK: @natgeo special “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron” will settle the debate once and for all: could Jack have survived? @JimCameron @natgeotv," read the caption.

.@GMA FIRST LOOK: @natgeo special “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron” will settle the debate once and for all: could Jack have survived?@JimCameron@natgeotv pic.twitter.com/OkKCXaEkvF — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 2, 2023

The video shared on Twitter saw two actors, resembly Jack and Rose, in their costumes. They could be seen practicing an action together. Jack and Rose both board the raft in the first scenario, but they are now both underwater. The duo might have gotten on the floating door in the other, as seen in the sneak peek, and kept their upper bodies out of the icy water.

Rose might have protected Jack with a life jacket as well, although the likelihood was not entirely certain. James concludes by saying that what really mattered was Jack's decision to stay off the top of the floating door, which guaranteed Rose's complete safety.

Titanic is all set for its re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary. The movie will be a remastered version of multi-Academy Award-winning Titanic and it will be re-released to theatres in 3D 4K HDR and high frame rate during Valentine's Week.

A special message from director James Cameron.

See #Titanic in 4K 3D for a limited time in theatres beginning February 10. pic.twitter.com/d5P1XzhBZ8 — Titanic (@TitanicMovie) January 26, 2023

Fans may watch the classic movie in immersive IMAX 3D for one week only to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Titanic. For one of Hollywood's most recognizable and magnificent cinematic experiences of all time, IMAX will transport viewers back to the Titanic, where they can experience the wind in their faces at the ship's bow. Tickets are on sale now for the special Valentine's week.

Director James Cameron also left a message for the fans of Titanic. The tweet from the official Twitter handle of Titanic read, "A special message from director James Cameron. See #Titanic in 4K 3D for a limited time in theatres beginning February 10."