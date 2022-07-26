Titanic Fame Actor David Warner Dies Due To Cancer-Related Illness At 80

Emmy-winning English actor David Warner popularly known for playing the role of villainous supporting characters in films like “Titanic” and “Tron,” died at the age of 80. The news of the actor's death was confirmed by his family. His family said that the actor died due to the 'cancer-related illness'.

His family wrote that the actor was sick for the last 18 months, and “approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity.”

"He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous, and compassionate man, partner, and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken," the actor's family told BBC.

David Warner was nominated for Emmy Awards for playing Reinhard Heydrich, a Nazi official who was the person behind the Final Solution, in the landmark 1978 miniseries 'Holocaust'. Later he won an Emmy Award for playing the sadistic Roman political opportunist Pomponius Falco in the 1981 miniseries 'Masada', 'Variety' notes.

In a career span of more than 50 years, the actor appeared in classic horrors to Disney musicals. The actor appeared in every genre of film.

After studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Warner started his career and appeared in several productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company. David also made an appearance in the 1968 film adaptation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

As soon as the news of his demise surfaced online, several fans and others celebs mourned his death.

Take a look here:

I met David Warner in 1981 when I was cast alongside him in TRON. I was thrilled to work with him because I was a fan. He made me laugh each time we saw one another. I'll always remember his incredibly dry wit. He'll be missed at all TRON-related events, and in life. -BB pic.twitter.com/B736lpxO0e — Bruce Boxleitner (@boxleitnerbruce) July 25, 2022

RIP David Warner, an amazing actor and a sci-fi star.



Tron, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Star Trek V/VI/TNG, Twin PEAKS, Babylon 5, Doctor Who, Total Recall 2070, among many others...



He will be greatly missed. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XnKugyGJfe — The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) July 25, 2022

RIP to David Warner, who, in addition to hundreds of terrific roles on film and TV, was one of TNG's scariest villains pic.twitter.com/bQx1YqQdpx — Zack Handlen (@zhandlen) July 25, 2022