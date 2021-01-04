The trailer shows the three women portrayed by Tanvi, Kajol and Mithila, who are not perfect but they live their lives on their own terms.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar's starrer Tribhanga's trailer is out. The film which is going to premiere on Netflix recently dropped the trailer on their Instagram handle on 4th January. Renuka Shahane's film talks about the lives of three women and their dysfunctional family dynamics.

The trailer shows the three women portrayed by Tanvi, Kajol and Mithila, who are not perfect but they live their lives on their own terms. The trailer opens up with Kajol dressed up as an Odissi dancer in a blue sari.

Kajol will be seen as essaying the role of Anuradha Apte, a Bollywood superstar, who is seen narrating her life story to a reporter. She describes her mother Nayan, essayed by Tanvi, as Abhanga who is a weird but a genius woman. She further went on to talk about her daughter Masha, essayed by Mithila, as Samabhanga who balances her life. Kajol calls herself Tribhanga.

For the unversed Abhanga, Samabhanga and Tribhanga are primary dance positions in Odissi.

As per the trailer, we can see that Kajol's character shares a strained relationship with her mother as its because of her that she didn't feel safe as a child in her own house. It is only after her mother slips to coma she gets to know her better.

Moving on, Kunaal Roy Kapur also plays a pivotal role in the film. He will portray the role if Tanvi's friend in the film. The film also stars Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Kanwaljit Singh in Renuka Shahane's directorial. Kajol's starrer promises the viewers a heartwarming family drama wherein they will get to see a love hate relationship between a mother and daughter.

The film which is being produced by Ajay Devgn's production house Ajay Devgn Films along with Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Productions will release on 15th January at Netflix.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv