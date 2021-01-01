Tribhanga: The teaser shows Kajol in a never-seen-before avatar who is going through a series of emotions in the film.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the eve of New Year 2021 makers of Tribhanga starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapur, has dropped the teaser of the upcoming film. The film which is helmed by Renuka Shahane marks the digital debut of beautiful actress Kajol.

The teaser shows Kajol in a classical Odissi dancer getup, who is going through a gamut of emotions in the film. The film which will premier on Netflix will showcase 46-year-old actress in a never-seen-before avatar. Sharing the teaser on social media Netflix captioned it as, "Family, can't live with them, definitely can't live without them. #Tribhanga (sic)."

Here check out the teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Actress Renuka also took to her social media handle to share the teaser and thanked all three actresses for giving their everything in the film. She wrote, "Dear Kajol, Tanvi, Mithila. Or should I say dear Anu, Nayan, Masha, to whom you've given your flesh, blood, vulnerability, strength, tears and laughter, making them more than I had imagined. A big thank you Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar the heart, core and soul of Tribhanga."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renuka Shahane (@renukash710)

Earlier, Kajol during a live session on Instagram talked about her upcoming film and without revealing much she said that her next film Tribhanga is coming out in January. She further added that it is an interesting film which portrays the life of three women. In her live session, she also praised her director actress Renuka Shahane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen on a big screen in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn. She was also seen in a short film titled Devi starring several other actresses including Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mukta Barve.

Coming back to Tribhanga, the film is being produced by Ajay Devgn's production house Ajay Devgn Films along with Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Productions. The film will premier on 15th January at Netflix.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv