Tina Datta To Make Her Telugu Film Debut Post Bigg Boss 16: Reports

One of television’s most popular faces, Tina Datta is all set to venture into the southern film industry. The actor, who is currently seen on Bigg Boss 16, will reportedly be making her Telugu film debut soon.

According to reports, Tina Datta has been roped in for a big-budget South film. A report in Pinkvilla cited that Tina Datta will be making her Telugu debut with the film. “Tina Datta was previously been roped in to play the lead role in Colors’ Durga Aur Charu, and now we have learned that she has another interesting project in her kitty,” the report in Pinkvilla cited.

“It is being said that the actress has been roped in for an upcoming South blockbuster, which will mark her Telugu debut,” the report added.

According to reports, the film is yet to be titled and narrates the life of a couple who come from opposite family backgrounds. “Tina Datta will be an obedient daughter of a rich politician and will fall head over heels for a boy who works for her father, and then followed by heated drama ahead,” the report further added.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 16 house continues to unfold new drama and controversies in its run. Recently, actor Soundarya Sharma got evicted from the house after being voted out by the contestants. The actor lashed out at Tina Datta in her interviews and said that she slut shammed every woman in the house.

Tina Datta recently had a major breakdown after host Salman Khan lashed out at her. Salman Khan told Tina, "According to you, you knew beforehand that Shalin is planning all these. Phone calls from outside, we will play together and all that. Now after 15 weeks, when there was a fight and Tina is saying that this was her game plan."

To this, Tina Datta replied, "I have gathered my broken pieces to fight back sir. But in every matter--during nominations Soundarya (Sharma) did it because of you. Har cheeze mein mereko blame kiya jaraha hai (I'm being blamed for everything). I'm a human being, till when should I tolerate sir?"