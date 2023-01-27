Tina Datta To Get Evicted From Bigg Boss 16 This Weekend: Reports

Bigg Boss 16 is gearing up for its big finale next month. With the grand night just weeks away, fans are eagerly waiting for the favorite contestant to win the trophy. According to reports, the elimination for this week has taken place inside the house with one popular star set to leave the show just days before the finale.

The nominated contestants this week were Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. According to reports, Tina has been evicted from the show after she received the lowest votes amongst all.

The ‘Uttaran’ star has been a popular face on television for more than a decade now and it comes as a shock that Tina Datta got the lowest amount of votes. Reportedly, the elimination took place on Thursday night. A popular social media account, which regularly puts updates regarding the Bigg Boss 16 house posted the news via their Twitter handle.

“Exclusive and Confirmed Yes #TinaDatta Is eliminated from the house. Elimination Took place few minutes back,” read the tweet by the Khabri.

Several social media users took to the comments section of the post to react to the news. One fan wrote, “One of the worst contestants ever...glad she's eliminated, Next in line is Priyanka” Another comment read, “Lo.... Abb isko b le dubi priyanka. Abb nxt archna ko pkdegi.... Mtlb next saturday archna out h. (Agr usko pkda toh).”

“Khabari toh Priyanka ki taarifo ke pool bandhane mein bussy the shayad Priyanka sab ko game keliye use karti hai isliye Jo bhi uska friend banta hai audience usko eliminate karti Ye public hai ye sab janati hai,” read another comment on The Khabri’s post.

“Ye to hona hi hai @BiggBoss ne mandali ke alawa sb ko eliminate krna hai. Or jo #PriyankaChaharChaudhary𓃵 ke saath hota hai uska elimination to vese hi pakka ho jata hai. Very very biased season ever #BiggBoss,” wrote another user.

Bigg Boss 16 airs everyday on Colors TV channel and Voot app.