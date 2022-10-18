'Tina Datta Is Such An Idiot, We Were Never Friends': 'Bigg Boss 16' Evicted Contestant Sreejita De

TV actor Sreejita De became the first contestant to be eliminated from ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. Known for being highly opinionated in the show, the ‘Uttaran’ actor revealed how she feels about her bond with co-contestant Tina Datta, Sajid Khan and others.

In an interview with a leading media outlet, Sreejita said she felt extremely shocked and disappointed after her eviction from the show. While the actor’s temperament issues led to her nomination by the captain of the house Gautam Vig, Sreejita cleared that those were just her actions to a situation and not her personality.

About Equation With Gori Nagori

Clearing the air about her equation with Gori Nagori, whom she called ‘standardless’ in the show, Sreejita said that all was well and that she was learning how to dance from Gori a few days later.

Sreejita About Tina Datta: 'She Is Such An Idiot'

While sharing the stage with Salman Khan on the grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Sreejita had called Tina Datta a family friend. The duo also revealed that they share a close relationship. But that did not seem to be the case on the show, where the duo were seen at loggerheads with each other.

While speaking to News18.com, Sreejita opened up about her equation with Tina Datta and said that after watching some episodes from this season, she realized how Tina used to say ‘nonsensical’ things about her. “I saw that Tina was bitching about me. She was constantly trying to manipulate Shalin or Gautam, telling them that they were her friends and that she doesn't like when they sit with me. She said a lot of faltu ki and nonsensical things about me,” said Sreejita in the interview.

“I knew this also because she has been saying similar things about me for the last 10 years. But I did not know that she is such an idiot that she will continue talking about the same things in a reality show too," Sreejita added.

'Tina And I Were Never Friends': Sreejita

Clearing the air about being friends with Tina, Sreejita said that she has only known the actor for 10 years but have not been friends with her. “I don’t like her energy and vibes. Even she does not like my vibes,” the recently evicted contestant added.

About Tina’s bonding with fellow contestant Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita said she feels Tina and Shalin can’t survive alone and thus have paired up together. “Tina and Shalin have both realised that they are weak players. All that they can do is backbite and manipulate. And they are doing this only to draw some attention. As for Saundarya and Gautam, it’s just too soon. What started as something fun, might move to something genuine,” the report in News18.com added.