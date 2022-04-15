New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was a massive hit on big screens. The film featured Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles. Vivek Agnihotri's directorial was released in theatres on March 11 and was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. Now after receiving tremendous love from the audience, Vivek Agnihotri is ready to make his next film, 'The Delhi Files'.

Taking to Instagram, the director announced that he will soon be directing his next film, The Delhi Files. Vivek shared a picture of himself and informed his audience about the upcoming film.

Sharing the picture, Vivek wrote, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For the last 4 yrs, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL, but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles (sic).”

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

As soon as the post went on the internet, netizens expressed their excitement. While one fan wrote, 'Good luck, May you come back with another masterpiece' another one wrote, 'Great sir i'm waiting'.

About the film The Kashmir Files :

The film depicts the story of atrocities endured by the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi, among others. The movie is backed up by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

While talking about the total worldwide gross of the film, then Kashmir Files earned Rs 337.23 crore, making it the only Hindi film to cross the ₹300-crore barrier during the pandemic era.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen