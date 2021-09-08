Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and released the trailer date of much awaited film 'Matrix Resurrection'. As soon as Priyanka uploaded the post, fans flooded her comment section with excitement and eagerness regarding the movie.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global star Priyanka Chopra is going to be seen in the 22-year-old Matrix franchise and since the news came out, her fans are going over gaga over the film. Keeping up with the trend, Priyanka Chopra, recently, announced that the trailer of the much-awaited film will be released tomorrow, September 9.

Taking to Instagram, the Dostana actress captioned the post with, “Yep! it’s almost time to take that pill… Trailer Thursday at 6 AM PT (6: 30pm IST) Go ahead and click the link in my bio to experience it yourself. The choice is yours! #TheMatrixMovie @thematrixmovie”

Priyanka's post contained two different colour pills -- Blue and Red. The actress asked her fans to select either of them and if fans select the red pill then a voiceover by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II can be heard wherein he says, "This is the moment for you to show us what is real but that couldn't be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life but if you want it, you gotta fight for it."



On the other hand, if fans select the blue pill then a message is delivered in the voice of Neil Patrick Harris who says that a person is having problems in differentiating between reality from fiction.



As soon as Priyanka uploaded the post, fans flooded her comment section with excitement and eagerness regarding the movie. Ahead of the trailer launch, Warner Bros. has introduced a new creative website that features the fourth instalment of the iconic 22-year-old Matrix franchise.



The movie will feature Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jessica Yu Li Henwick. The upcoming Matrix Resurrection is the fourth instalment of the Matrix series and is produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski. The movie falls under the category of science fiction and action film

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen