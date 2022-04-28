New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! the real Kahani has been revealed by Aamir Khan. From past few days, Aamir Khan was hinting at telling a Kahani in several videos posted by him. On Thursday, April 28th, Aamir Khan revealed what Kahani is, it is the first song of Aamir Khan's upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha and it is now released. The album has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Kahani has vocals by Mohan Kannan and is a soulful and melodious tune.

Listen to the song here:

One main attraction of this song is that Kahani is released without any video and Aamir Khan while releasing the song said that he released the song on a radio station because a song deserves to be heard than just be seen with the help of visuals.

The soulful song revolved around the story of life Further he also mentioned that all songs from the film will be released in an audio version, without any visuals.

Earlier, Aamir Khan in a statement said, “I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan, who directed Aamir in 2017 Secret Superstar.The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh. The film also marks actor Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan reportedly have cameo appearances in the film.

Posted By: Ashita Singh