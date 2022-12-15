TikTok Star Khaby Lame’s Hilarious Collab With Sonu Sood Goes Viral On Social Media | Watch

The social media sphere was a delight as Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was seen collaborating with the Senegalese-born Italian Tik Toker and popular social media personality Khaby Lame. Known for his super funny take on complicated life hacks, Khaby Lame became an overnight sensation grabbing 80.1 million followers on Instagram and more than 152 million followers on Tik Tok.

Talking about the video uploaded by Sonu Sood and Khaby Lame in collaboration on Instagram, Sonu Sood can be seen pouring juice to the fullest into Khaby Lame's glass, whereas pouring just a little into his glass which is filled with ice.

Next, as Sonu Sood is about to drink his drink, Khaby interferes and pulls out the long straw from his glass and is seen doing his signature pose with his two hands outstretched indicating that using a straw, is much easier to drink juice, specifically for the glass which has more juice in it.

In the end, the 'Dabangg' actor is seen making an annoyed yet hilarious face for his viewers, where he is seen sitting alone and drinking from his glass. In the background, one can hear the 'Bad Day' song by Daniel Powter which is also used in the video.

The comments section was instantly filled with delightful messages for both, as one social media user stated, "A collab we didn't know we needed", while another netizen hailed Sonu Sood calling him an "Indian Superhero."

Many users also mocked Sonu Sood in a hilarious manner, where one stated, "Sonu Bhaiya yeh kiss line main aa gaye aap?", while another said, "my two favs." Several fans also dropped many laughing emojis on the video.

Talking Khaby Lame, the popular Tik Toker is mainly known for his unique videos and his signature expression which is adored by his fans across the globe.

On the other hand, Sonu Sood has become one of the most adored Indian celebrities and the actor is often praised for his humanitarian services, majorly seen during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Chandraprakash Dwivedi's 'Samrat Prithviraj' alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar.