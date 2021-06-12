Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff dropped a super hot pic sporting a white and blue striped bikini to match her party mood. Scroll down to see pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff kicked off her weekend a day ahead by cooling off the scorching summer with some chill time in a jacuzzi. The gorgeous sister of the actor never fails to impress her Instagram family with her toned figure and making others envy her look.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped a super hot pic sporting a white and blue striped bikini to match her party mood and captioned the post as "Happy weekend, y'all. To tease her followers she also dropped a story flaunting her well-toned physique posing near the Jacuzzi and captioned it as "In my element".

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

As soon as he dropped the post, fans bombarded her comment section praising the 28-year-old. Some were in awe of her well-toned body, while others were praising her luscious hair. One of the users dropped a comment wishing her a happy weekend, "Happy Weekend Kishu". While another commented, "Body goals"

Last weekend, Jackie Shroff's daughter oomph up the temperature by dropping her stunning pics in an olive green bikini set, captioning it as "G'day to ya".

Here we have brought to you some of her stunning bikini looks that will leave you inspired:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

Unlike her father and brother, Krishna chooses to stay away from the entertainment world and become a proud owner of an MMA training centre called MMA Matrix. She co-owns the training centre with her brother Tiger, who is also a fitness freak and sports a well-toned body.

Even though staying away from the limelight, the fitness icon grabbed eyeballs for her fitness videos and extraordinary physique. Owing to this, she enjoys over 860,000 followers on Instagram.

Talking about her personal life, Krishna was dating her brother's best friend, Eban Hyams, a basketball player. However, last year the couple parted ways. Even after their breakup, the duo stayed in touch, and their banter full comments stand as proof.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv