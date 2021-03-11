Krishna Shroff is one of the most famous star kid in B-town. Tiger Shroff's sister loves to flaunt her toned figure, and her Instagram stands as proof. scroll down to see pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ace actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff keeps her fans on their toes by dropping hot sizzling pics on her social media account. Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's daughter has always created a buzz and is now one of the famous star kids. The starlet is not just known for her sexy pics but is also a fitness enthusiast.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a sexy pic wherein she can be seen donning a lacy red bikini. Along with the post, she dropped a question for her fans to guess her weekend getaway destination. She wrote, "Any guesses which island I’m flying to for the weekend?

Here have a look:

As soon as she dropped the pic, netizens bombarded her comment section guessing the island. Ever since India entered into a travel bubble with the Maldives, several celebs, including Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, among others, have holidayed in the island nation. So, they are of the belief that even she is going to the Maldives. Among the users, Farah Khan Ali dropped a comment and wrote, "Hot, Maldives!!"

Well, this is not the first time the actress has raised the mercury by dropping such a scintillating image. She loves to flaunt her toned figure, and her Instagram stands as proof. Not just this, she also gives her fans serious fitness goals by sharing several workout session videos and images.

Here we have brought you several images that left the internet gawking:

Unlike her brother, Krishna didn't enter Bollywood, rather launched her own MMA training centre called 'MMA Matrix, in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv