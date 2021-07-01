An ode to all women who suffer heartbreak, Krishna Shroff's music video embodies breaking the mould and conveying the message that heartbreaks are universal but we rise above it. Scroll down to watch the video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Tiger Shroff, now his sister Krishna Shroff has decided to take daddy Jackie Shroff's legacy ahead by making her screen debut. Yes, the fitness enthusiast and social media influencer has come up with her music video "Kinni kinni vaari".

The video features different women and celebrates womanhood. It is sung by Raashi Sood and it also features Jannat Zubair, Jamie Lever, Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar.

Krishna says it was a perfect concept for her to be a part of. She shared the music video on her official social media handle and wrote, "#KinniKinniVaari out NOW on @bgbngmusic’s official YouTube channel! Go check it out and show some 🖤. #KKV #NotYourBabe"

Talking about her music video debut, Krishna said: "I honestly couldn't have thought of a better concept to be a part of for my music video debut than this one."

She added that it was "an absolute pleasure" coming together with five other ladies "to showcase strength in such a unique and fun way through this absolutely fire track!"

Raashi added: "With 'Kinni kinni vaari', I got a chance to express one aspect of how women feel about ups and downs in relationships. My team supported me beautifully in bringing this emotion forward as we worked together from different locations during lockdown. (It was) Quite a different experience."

Jannat Zubair said: "I absolutely loved the song when I first listened to it and the video is a total justice to the song. I'm sure people will love it because it is unlike what I've done before. It's very new and the vibe is really different."

An ode to all women who suffer heartbreak, the video embodies breaking the mould and conveying the message that heartbreaks are universal but we rise above it.

The music video streams on YouTube.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal