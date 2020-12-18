Krishna who is having a blissful time in Dubai shared a selfie and a video with famous chef Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae. She captioned the post as, "Bae time". Check her post here:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Tiger shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, who recently broke up with boyfriend Eban Hyams, is hitting the headlines again after she dropped a new post on her Instagram handle with renowned chef Nusret Gokce, popularly known as 'Salt Bae'. The beauty is grabbing the eyeballs of not just her fans but also of her ex-beau Eban.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Krishna who is having a blissful time in Dubai shared a selfie and a video with famous chef Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae. She captioned the post as, "Bae time". Check her post here:

As soon as she posted the pic Eban Hyams was quick to comment on the photo. Eban dropped a hilarious comment leaving the netizens in splits. He commented, "Dang you move quick". The comment by Eban led Krishan Shroff's post in trending list today.

Well, this comment by him also sparked the rumours that he is getting jealous of seeing Krisha moving on so fast after their recent breakup. In the comments thread, a user wrote that he should also move on to which he replied, "I’m not in a rush bro but thanks haha".

Eban who is said to be the best friend of Tiger Shroff met Krishna at Soho House in Mumbai in 2019 and ever since they both have been forthright about their relationship. It was only in November that Krishna took to her Instagram handle to announce her breakup with Eban.

After deleting all her posts featuring Eban, she wrote on her Insta story, "All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks."

Moving on, just like her elder brother, even Krishna is a fitness enthusiast. The lady has launched her own MMA training centres named MMA Matrix in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv