Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor To Collaborate Again For 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'? Details Inside

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor impressed the audience with their amazing chemistry and performances in the Baaghi franchise. As per the latest reports, the duo might collaborate once again for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The movie was announced six months ago and Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are the main leads in the film.

According to India Today, Shraddha Kapoor will be paired opposite Tiger Shroff in the film. "Shraddha Kapoor is one of the top contenders to star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She will be paired with Tiger in the remake. Both Tiger and Shraddha make for a good onscreen pair and the makers are looking at bringing their offscreen camaraderie onscreen once again," a source was quoted saying by India Today.

Tiger and Shradha starred opposite each other in Baaghi and Baaghi 3. Meanwhile, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan announced the film with an action-packed video. Sharing the announcement video, Akshay wrote, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action!"

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the theatres on Christmas 2023.

Shraddha was earlier working on Luv Ranjan's untitled romantic comedy and will star opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, a massive fire broke out on the set in Mumbai's Andheri West Area and the set was destroyed. Therefore, the shooting of the film has been delayed. She will be seen in the Naagin trilogy and Chaalbaaz in London. She is also in talks to star in the Tezaab remake opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria. He will star in Ganpath with Kriti Sanon. He has also announced an action film 'Screw Dheela' with Dharma Productions. In Screw Dheela, Tiger will reportedly star opposite Rashmika Mandanna.