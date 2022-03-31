New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all set to show some amazing dance moves and breathtaking action in his upcoming movie, Heropanti 2. Now, the teaser of the song 'Jalwanuma' from the film is out, and it looks beautiful. The song will release on April 1, 2022.

Sharing the teaser, Tiger captioned the post, “#Jalwanuma, healing broken hearts with its melodious tunes. Song Out Tomorrow”. Javed Ali and Pooja Tiwari have lent their mesmerizing voice to the song, and it is composed by AR Rahman.

DaFa Kar song from Heropanti 2 was released on March 26. The dance number has already gained over 16 million views on YouTube within 5 days. In the music video, Tiger is flaunting his killer dancing skills, along with his handsome looks. The female lead of the film, Tara Sutaria, also looks charming grooving with Tiger.

Recently, Tiger posted a video of himself on social media in which DaFA Kar song is playing in the background. In the video, the actor looks dashing in the semi-formal outfit. He can be seen sporting a white shirt with a black blazer and black pants. He has completed the look with a pair of shades and white kicks.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Ganpat with Kriti Sanon, which will release on December 23, 2022. The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was also released in February 2022, in which Tiger will collaborate with Akshay Kumar for the first time. The movie will release on Christmas 2023.

Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Bollywood debut, Heropanti, which was released in 2014. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film will hit the screens on April 29, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav