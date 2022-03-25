New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the trailer of Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 was released, his fans are eagerly waiting to see some action and amazing dance moves of the actor. Now, the teaser of the song 'Dafa Kar' from the film is also out and it looks mindblowing. The song will be out on March 26 at 1 PM. The romantic action film also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and will hit the screens on April 29, 2022.

The visuals of the video look picturesque and the music will make you groove. Tiger and Tara look charming and glamorous in the video, where Tiger is also showing some spectacular dance moves. AR Rahman and Hiral Viradia has lent their voice to this dance number.

Tiger shared the teaser of the song on his social media account and captioned it, “Shake a leg on your Dil ki beats with #DaFaKar. Song Out Tomorrow at 1 pm. #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is the sequel to Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Bollywood debut, Heropanti, which was released in 2014. Tiger shared the trailer on his Instagram page and wrote, “Babloo dhundne se nahi. Qismat se milta hain. Double the action, double the drama, double the entertainment, double the Heropanti. Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger will be seen in Ganpat with Kriti Sanon, which will release on December 23, 2022. The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was also released in February 2022. Tiger will be seen with Akshay Kumar for the first time, and the movie will release on Christmas 2023.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav