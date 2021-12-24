New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie with Kriti Sanon, Ganapath: Part 1, is creating a heavy buzz on all social media platforms. In the action-drama, Tiger will be seen essaying the titular role, and for the same, he has been working hard. To keep the momentum high, the makers have dropped motion posters announcing the release date of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a video, wherein he is doing a side flip and landing on the top of a destroyed building, while Lord Ganesha’s mantra “Vakratunda Mahakaya” plays in the background. The actor looks fierce as he shows off his chiselled abs in black leather pants and red cloth tied on his hands. Sharing the post he wrote, "Taiyyar Rehnaa !!!God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath. Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rdDecember #1YearToGanapath"

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. The makers have promised the audience that the film is going to be "a unique, one-of-a-kind thriller that has never been presented before in Indian cinema.”

Meanwhile, Ganapath: Part 1 went in floors in the UK in November, and after a month, they have finally wrapped up the schedule today, December 24. Tiger took to his Instagram story and shared a video, wherein he, along with his leading lady, Kriti, is standing in front of a cake along with crew members. He captioned the post as, "And thats a wrap. I think the two of us could prob eat that whole thing alone after that mamoth sched #ganapath sched wrap @kritisanon."

A few days ago, the actor took to his Instagram and informed his fans that he injured his eye while shooting for the film. Giving a glimpse of his black eye, he wrote, "Shit happens #ganapath final countdownnn"

