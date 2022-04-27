New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tiger Shroff is counted as one of the best action heroes in the Bollywood industry. The actor has performed some high-octane action stunts in several pictures. Tiger always makes sure that his audience remained hooked to their seats while he performs action stunts. The actor who will soon be seen in Heropanti 2 has revealed his this ‘eventual goal is to venture into Hollywood.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Tiger revealed that he wants to step into Hollywood and this is his eventual goal.

“There is a void in terms of a young action hero in the West. Tom Cruise Jackie Chan, there isn’t an action hero perhaps of my age group, and maybe the kind of things I do, we used to see that perhaps in the 90s or early & late 90s, ever since then, it’s been a while since you have seen somebody with that skill set, portraying action or the kind of action I do at least unless it’s Spider-Man or something,” Tiger was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

“That is my goal eventually to sort of getting into that space and try my luck in the West. So I have been offered a couple of times. I have auditioned and failed a couple of times in auditions, but I am still trying. So let’s see," he further added.

Well, Tiger's fans are eagerly waiting for his Hollywood debut, but it is for sure that the actor is coming up with high action-film Heropanti 2. The movie is set to hit the big screens on 29th April 2022. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film also features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen