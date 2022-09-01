Tiger Shroff Leaves Karan Johar In Shock With His 'Rekha' Answer To Big B-Related Question

With each episode, Karan Johar's chat show is getting more and more controversial and yet no Koffee With Karan episode is complete without some celebrity goof-ups! The latest episode of KJo's chat show featured the 'Heropanti' couple Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff.

In this episode, Tiger Shroff can be seen making a hilarious blunder during a quiz segment on the show which left Karan Johar shocked! During the final game round, host Karan Johar asked Kriti and Tiger to name the actress who has played both megastar Amitabh Bachchan's mother and lover on screen.

In a hurry, Tiger pressed the buzzer and answered uncertainly, "Rekha ma'am?"

Tiger's response left Karan in shock.

Replying to Tiger's answer, Karan said, " What? She never...played his mother" and then cited Waheeda Rahman and Rakhee as the correct answer.

Tiger lost the quiz round to Kriti. However, he won the famous rapid-fire round.

In the show, Tiger also talked about her relationship with Disha and said that he is single and that he and Disha are amazing friends.

He said, “I am single. I think so at least, and I am currently looking around.” He stuck firmly to his stance that he and Disha Patani have always been good friends.

To which Karan replied by saying: "You can't use that line anymore, Tiger."You all made Bastian become the hottest restaurant because every Sunday we saw you in and out to a point I was like, 'This is like a routine. Tiger and Disha are at Bastian every Sunday,"

Undeterred, Tiger firmly stood his ground as he said: "We like eating the same food. Maybe that's why we go to that restaurant together."

Talking about Tiger and Kriti, they made their Bollywood debut together with 'Heropanti' in 2014. The two are now all set to share screen space again with the film 'Ganapath', which is an action thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo appearance.