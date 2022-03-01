New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for many things but his dance skills and pumped-up body is on top of the list for Baaghi Hero. The heartthrob of Bollywood started his career with the 2014 film Heropanti and after that, he did several hit films. Tiger will turn a year older to celebrate his birthday on March 2nd, 2022.

Over the years, this dapper actor has done films like Baaghi, its sequel Baaghi 2, Student of the Year 2, A Flying Jatt, Munna Michael, and War. But other than his acting, his fit body, dancing, and impossible onscreen stunts are world-famous. The actor has not turned back ever since he started. Tiger Shroff recently has been hitting headlines for his new upcoming movies in his 'Hot' and pumped-up physique. As the actor's birthday has arrived, Let's take a look at some of his photos that usher major fitness goals.

Sharing the photo, Tiger on Instagram wrote, "Half asleep half-naked but @avigowariker doesnt care🤪another one with the main man! #postpackupshot."

Sharing the image, Tiger wrote, "Borrowed the hat 👒felt cute might delete later🐯."

Sharing the picture, Tiger had written, "May the light fall upon you and your families always✨❤️happy new year #2022."

Sharing the picture, Tiger Shroff had revealed his hunk look from his upcoming Hero Panti 2.

Tiger on Instagram shared this picture while he was shooting for HeroPanti 2. sharing the picture, Tiger wrote, "Day 50 something #heropanti2 @devsharmaphotography_."

Posted By: Ashita Singh