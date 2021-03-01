Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: On Baaghi actor's birthday, we are bringing five jaw-dropping stunts of the actor that will leave you stunned | WATCH

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The heartthrob of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff is going to turn a year older on March 2. The youth icon who kickstarted his career in 2014 with the film Heropanti has surely carved a niche in the tinsel town. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is pretty much famous for his action-packed sequences. He enjoys a massive following of 28.2 Million followers on Instagram and he keeps his fans updated about his daily life. On his birthday, we are bringing five jaw-dropping stunts of the actor:

1. Tiger Shroff surely 'Loves his job'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

In this video, Tiger Shroff was seen doing a backflip effortlessly. While performing the stunt, he was looking amazing and he surely made his fans say, "perfection at its best." He captioned the post that read, "Love my job #creating #action #setlife"

2. When Tiger's only schedule was to "Eat, sleep, train, repeat"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger is appreciated for the effortless stunts that he performs, but everything comes with hard work and patience. There was a time when the Baaghi actor's friends used to train him for long hours. He shared the video of the same on social media and captioned the post that read, "Man my boyz were tough on me...back when we used to eat sleep train repeat and dream about the dream we livin now."

3. When Tiger tried to pull Matrix for a reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Flying in the air and landing back flawlessly is surely an art, and Tiger Shroff is the master of it. We are not just saying this, we have proof, watch:

4. Tiger Shroff performs a somersault at 10 ft height

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

There was a time when Tiger just left everyone awestruck as he performed a somersault graciously from a 10 ft height. He even shared the video on his social media and wrote, "10 ft ... i think its time to take the roof higher"

5. Diving in the Tiger style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

In this video, Tiger dived in his effortless way and it was surely a treat to the eyes. He shared the video and wrote, "Other than my red shorts everything else in this frame is a sight for sore eyes"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma